Postseason mania has officially begun for Big Ten spring sports, with three Big Ten tournaments starting this week alone.
No. 10-seed Purdue (6-10), which has earned its third-straight below-.500 record since it finished the 2017-18 season with a record of 14-10, will once again look to turn the tide of its season on the conference’s biggest stage against No. 7-seed Illinois.
This will be the first time Purdue has played in a postseason matchup since the 2018-19 season. Narrow victories against the Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 6-5) in the doubles and singles rounds sent a veteran-filled roster to the second round against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 11-0).
Purdue put up a strong fight in two of its singles matches, with then-junior Alex Sabe and then-sophomore Zala Dovnik coming within just 2 points of their respective opponents. But the eventual Big Ten Champions showed their skill when it mattered the most, ending Purdue’s season with a 4-0 win.
The match was highlighted by a 6-0 doubles sweep from then-Wolverine seniors Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor over then-Purdue seniors Silvia Ambrosio and Amina Mukhametshina.
Purdue will start the tournament against an up-and-coming Illini team featuring three star sophomores in Emily Casati, Josie Frazier and Ashley Yeah. The three have a combined career singles record of 45-28. Frazier is currently tied in first on the Illini roster for singles wins with 14.
The Illini have struggled in doubles matches, with the duo of Kate Duong and Ashley Yeah being the only matchup with a positive record (10-5). Though not dominant in doubles, Purdue has found some successful answers in the duos of senior Ena Babic and sophomore Csilla Fodor (11-3) and senior Siera Shimizu and sophomore Zeynep Naz Ozturk (3-1).
The Boilers are currently 8-20 all-time against the Illini. Their last match ended in a 4-1 Illini victory at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.