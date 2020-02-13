The Purdue women’s tennis team is set for another full weekend of tennis as it welcomes DePaul and Tulsa.
The Boilers (3-5) are currently on a five-match losing streak following a difficult weekend at home, where they dropped matches to both Tennessee and Notre Dame.
Freshman Csilla Fodor fell to 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in her singles match after playing a tie breaker during her third set.
In an effort to keep herself fighting, Fodor said she was “repeating what Coach told me” in addition to her usual thoughts about the flow of the match.
The team’s 2020 schedule is presenting a challenge, with three of the teams they’ve already played ranked in the top 25 teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
DePaul (3-2) has not yet been ranked this season.
“DePaul is one of those teams that if we don’t play well, we could lose,” said head coach Laura Glitz. “DePaul is a little bit easier, but they’re still a very, very strong team.”
Tulsa (7-2) is currently unranked in its conference as well.
“We’re capable of beating them, but they’re going to be good,” Glitz said.
This will be the second weekend in a row that the Boilermakers will be playing a full weekend in tennis.
Fodor said she has learned to work ahead in classes before weekends like these.
“Yesterday, we had massages, and mine was kind of right in the middle,” said Fodor. “And while I was waiting for my turn, I completed all of my assignments that are due for today.”