The women's tennis team fell to Tennessee on Friday and Notre Dame on Sunday as they extend their loss streak to five matches.
The Boilers (3-5) battled Notre Dame (6-3) after winning the doubles point early in the match. The Irish came back to beat Purdue 4-3 by winning four of the six singles matches.
"The reality is we put ourselves in a good position after winning the doubles point, but I just don't think in singles, on every court we competed the way we needed to," head coach Laura Glitz said.
Half of the singles matches played extended into the third set. At No. 6 singles, the third set resulted in a tie, causing Purdue freshman Csilla Fodor to play a 7-point tie breaker she ultimately lost 7-5. Fodor struggled to get on her feet and keep herself stable as Notre Dame's shots kept her moving and thus unable to get any good shots of her own.
Junior Zala Dovnik pulled off a win in her singles match in two sets: 6-2 then 6-4.
"I started pretty strong in the first set, and then I got down in the second," Dovnik said. "I just tried to focus again, stay a little bit more patient, and I turned it around."
Purdue also lost 6-1 to Tennessee (5-1) on Friday.
The loss was highlighted by a 7-5, 7-6, 11-9 victory from junior Ena Babic during the number one singles match.
"Just learn from this match, get better and keep fighting. And I made it," Babic said.
Babic came back to win her match after losing 6-4 in the number three doubles matchup.
She had the only singles victory of the night.
"They played smarter than we did," Glitz said.
The Boilermakers will take on DePaul at 3 p.m. on Friday and Tulsa at noon on Sunday. Both matches will be held at Schwartz Tennis Center.