Purdue alumna and four-time Olympic javelin thrower Kara Winger threw a career best 68.11 meters in Brussels last weekend, checking off what she said was the last box in her professional career and reclaiming the national record.
Winger’s professional career has spanned 14 years, which featured nine USA Track and Field outdoor championships, a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships and now two American records 12 years apart.
“I still don’t have the right words for how special Friday was,” Winger said in a text. “I had a great last practice stateside, and some good technical feelings in the Bahamas in a competition a few weeks ago, but am blown away by 68 meters.”
Winger won the meet in the Bahamas a few weeks ago where she hit her then-season-high throw of 64.68 meters. She said as she prepares for the Diamond League final, she plans to treasure each throw, knowing they’ll be her last ones.
The first thing Winger did after her monster throw last week was sprint over to her husband and coach Russ Winger.
“My first thought when I saw 68.11m come up was that I finally (beat my personal record),” Winger said. “Only after we celebrated for a minute did I remember that it was also a new American record. I feel very lucky to have accomplished such a big milestone twice in my career.”
Winger arrived in Zurich earlier this week, where she will compete in one last meet at the Diamond League final Thursday.