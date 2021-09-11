Powered by four Boilermakers hitting above .400, No. 6 Purdue (5-1) took down Lipscomb (1-6) in straight sets (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) to close the Xavier University Tournament.
On Friday, the Boilermakers lost to No. 10 Louisville in straight sets, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-21.
No. 6 Purdue bounced back from its first loss with its most efficient match of the season at 444, the team's second-highest attack percentage in a match in over three years.
The day was highlighted by senior Grace Cleveland, who became the 29th Boilermaker to join the 1,000 kill club. Cleveland ended the match with 15 kills, two errors on 24 swings for a .542 hitting efficiency.
Leading the offensive effort was senior Caitlyn Newton, who recorded 16 kills, and a .406 hitting percentage. Meanwhile Emma Ellis matched a career-high 13 kills on her way to leading with a .600 attack percentage, a team-best and career-high with more than three attempts.
Setter Hayley Bush produced 42 assists in the win. Meanwhile libero MarissaHornung anchored the back row with a team-leading 12 digs and Taylor Trammell led Purdue's blocking effort with seven total blocks (one solo, six assisted).
Purdue will close out the non-conference play next weekend at home. The Boilermakers will host Tennessee, Purdue Fort Wayne and Jacksonville State in the Stacey Clark Classic. The tournament will run Friday, Sept. 17-18.