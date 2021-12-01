For the second time in his career, Purdue volleyball head coach Dave Shondell has been voted Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Shondell earned the honor after leading the Boilermakers to a 23-6 overall record, a .750 conference winning percentage and the No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, a tweet from the conference said.
He last earned the award after the 2011 season, after leading the Boilermakers to second place in the Big Ten — their best conference standings finish since 1985 — and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament.
Three Purdue players were named to the All-Big Ten first team in the same announcement: senior setter Hayley Bush, senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland and fifth year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton.
It's the second consecutive year all three players made the first team, and the third consecutive year for Cleveland.
Fifth year libero Jena Otec made the second team and middle blocker Raven Colvin made the all-freshman team.
Shondell and the Boilermakers retake the court Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Holloway Gymnasium against Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.