Even when the Hoosiers tried to make a late run in the fourth set, sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin wasn’t going to let the Boilermaker lead dwindle as her two straight blocks set Purdue up to win the match.
The 3-1 victory was Purdue’s 21st consecutive win over Indiana and a return to their dominating form in conference play.
No. 12 Purdue (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) returned home to Holloway Gymnasium for a Halloween showdown with their archrival, the Hoosiers (13-11, 6-6 Big Ten).
Coming off of a heartbreaking loss at Northwestern and a four-game losing streak, the Boilermakers looked to get back on track and retain the Monon Spike, a trophy Purdue has held onto every year since 2012.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the way for the Boilermakers with 15 kills and two blocks. Colvin had nine kills and three blocks while senior outside hitters Maddy Chinn and Emma Ellis each had six kills and a combined eight blocks.
Head coach Dave Shondell talked about Colvin’s performance and how her blocks really set the team up for success late in the match.
“We need Raven to play like Raven,” Shondell said. “She’s got great motivation, she plays hard but mentally, she doesn’t realize what she’s capable of doing.”
Three serving aces from Indiana mixed with six attacking errors from Purdue fueled an extremely slow start for the Boilermakers, as the Hoosiers got off to a commanding 16-6 lead in the first set.
While Purdue tried to rally back with 4 straight points to make it a 20-14 game, Indiana’s lead was too great for the Boilermakers to overcome. Even with a late run on the Hoosier set point, they fell short 25-18.
Colvin talked about the message from Shondell during the first set break and how he was really able to calm the team down and motivate them to play at a high level.
“I think that overall, when we looked at the first set, we just knew that that wasn’t us and we were just nervous,” Colvin said. “(Shondell) was just saying to have trust in each other and stay confident.”
With a 4-point run to start the second set, Purdue turned it around, jumping out to a 8-3 lead and forcing a quick timeout by Indiana. A double block by Ellis and fifth-year middle blocker Hannah Clayton put the Boilermakers up 15-7, getting the packed Holloway crowd rumbling.
Purdue never looked back from their lead and convincingly took the second set 25-15, tying the match 1-1.
A serving ace from Hudson propelled a Boilermaker 9-3 run in the third set, giving them a 12-4 early lead. The team had six serving aces and three in the third set on the way to a 25-10 set win.
Another block from Colvin created a marginal lead for Purdue in the fourth set, but two swings and kills from Clayton put Indiana on ice, giving the Boilermakers a 16-8 lead.
A late run by the Hoosiers wasn’t enough to keep them alive in the set and Purdue ultimately took over 25-13, winning the match 3-1.
Shondell commented on how proud he felt of his team getting the win, especially at home and against its rival.
“In this league, wins are tough to find no matter who you’re playing,” Shondell said. “I think that in the last three sets, we played as well as we have played all season, so it was great to see.”