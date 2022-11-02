After losing four straight matches, Purdue volleyball turned around against Indiana and played what head coach Dave Shondell thought were “three of its best sets” this season.
Purdue heads to Michigan for a two-day road trip, opening with the Spartans on Friday before facing the Wolverines on Sunday.
The Wolverines (14-8, 5-7 Big Ten), also lost four straight matches before snapping their streak over the weekend. Three of those four losses were against top-10 opponents, including No. 5 Wisconsin, a week apart.
Shondell said that like Purdue (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten), Michigan has been working through issues recently. Both teams have been dealing with ball control issues and both rely on two setters from night to night. Unlike Purdue, Michigan uses a two-setter offense, which limits its substitution options late in close matches.
Wolverine setters Maddie Dowd and Scottee Johnson feed a lineup of deadly hitters, including Jess Robinson, who eclipses the conference in hitting percentage at .461.
Michigan State (10-13, 1-11 Big Ten) picked up its most recent loss to Michigan on Sunday, extending a nine-game losing streak. The Spartans’ next shot at getting back in the win column will be Friday against Purdue.
Shondell said he’s sure the match will be “a real battle.” Michigan State has just one conference win, beating Maryland, a team that swept Purdue. That loss kicked off the Boilermakers’ losing streak, which eventually ended with the win over Indiana.
Of the positives emerging from the midseason slump, Purdue’s middle blockers posted season-high blocks and contributed the only offense at times. Sophomore Raven Colvin achieved a career-high nine blocks against Northwestern before following it up with eight against Indiana.
The Boilers led the NCAA in blocking for last week at 34.
During that match, the team hit above .500 in the last three sets, and three individuals were above .400 through all four. Colvin led with the best attacking percentage, followed by outside hitters Eva Hudson and Maddy Chinn.
Hudson led the team in kills with 15, while Chinn contributed eight at a .438 clip along with a career-high seven blocks.
“Moving forward, I think this should be a confidence builder for them,” Shondell said. “Although, to me, every single Big Ten match is a season of itself.”