Purdue volleyball has released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, featuring 10 opponents, four of whom were ranked in last year's final poll.
"We will be challenged on the road and at home," head coach Dave Shondell said in a press release. "Our Boilermakers know the effort that must be exerted between now and Aug. 26 to be prepared for the 10 opponents on the non-league docket. The fall season will be here very soon."
Purdue begins its season Aug. 26 in Knoxville at the Tennessee Classic, where it will face Bowling Green, Loyola Chicago and Tennessee.
The Boilers host the The Reamer Club Xtra Special at home beginning on Sept. 2. They will face Bradley, Utah and Milwaukee.
Purdue next travels to the Louisville Invitational to take on Louisville, as well as either Xavier or Lipscomb. The Invitational begins Sept. 9.
The Boilermakers finish their non-conference schedule hosting the Stacey Clark Classic, which starts Sept. 15. Purdue faces Northern Kentucky and Ball State. The Classic is named after a longtime Purdue volleyball season ticket holder who also had served as the president of the Gold Block booster club, according to Purdue Sports.
"I am pleased with the results of much work and negotiations by our staff to create a non-conference slate that, along with the Big Ten schedule, will allow our team an opportunity to generate a productive RPI and an exciting experience for our players and fans," Shondell said in the release. "Aside from recruiting and training our team, the non-conference pool has become the most critical measure of advancing to the NCAA tourney and the selection committee's seeding."