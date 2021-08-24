Women's volleyball head coach Dave Shondell has signed a four-year contract extension, the Purdue Athletics department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Shondell's contract now runs through the 2024 season, according to a release. He was hired in 2003, and has led the Boilermakers to 15 NCAA tournament appearances in his 19 seasons with the program.
"I am excited to continue this incredible journey at Purdue," Shondell said. "This coaching experience is both challenging and rewarding. The athletes, staff and supporters that I am surrounded by each day make this the best job in college coaching."
The extension comes after the "most successful season in program history," the release said. Purdue finished the 2020-21 season ranked No. 7 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, an Elite Eight tournament appearance, five All-Big Ten honorees and a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor for then-senior libero Jena Otec.
"The excellence of Purdue Volleyball is a source of pride for both our athletics department and university," Athletics Director Mike Bobinski said in the statement. "The skilled and consistent leadership provided by head coach Dave Shondell over the years is a differentiator for us, and I'm excited to formally announce our agreement that ensures Dave will continue his good work on our behalf.
"We look forward to continued success in the seasons ahead."
The Boilermakers open their 2021 season Friday at 6 p.m. against Loyola Marymount in Holloway Gymnasium. The match can be streamed on BTN+.