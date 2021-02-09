The No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers were defeated twice this past weekend at home against the No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers. Two hard-fought matches both ended in 3-2 losses for Purdue.
The Boilermakers (2-4) had much to play for with the surprise return of junior hitter Grace Cleveland. Her return was following a “non-COVID-19 illness” that sidelined her for the first four matches. Over the weekend, the star hitter recorded 30 kills, a service ace and 34 points total.
“We knew she (Cleveland) would be able to go on Wednesday,” head coach Dave Shondell said after Friday’s match. “She practiced lightly for two days, but I thought she gave us a really good performance.”
The Golden Gophers (6-0) played fast and with poise during the matches. Their strong presence at the net allowed them to set the ball up for aggressive attacks. During the second match, their attacks down the center of the net were virtually unstoppable and one factor contributing to the Boilermaker’s loss in the fifth set.
“We came out distracted,” Shondell said. “We did not start with the kind of focus you need to beat a team like Minnesota.”
Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton continues to make her presence felt every time she steps onto the court. She laid down 52 kills and flew around the floor both nights, keeping the fighting spirit alive for the Boilermakers in the lowest moments of the matches.
“Newton put on a clinic this weekend,” Shondell said. “She gave us everything she had. And with that kind of leadership, really good things can happen.”
Despite what the final scores indicate, Purdue was in prime position to pull off upsets on both nights. The Boilermakers went up 2-1 in both matches and were looking to close out the win, but senior All-American opposite hitter Stephanie Samedy took advantage of confusion at the net, which proved to be a peak the team could not scale. Samedy was able to regain control of the match with her 28 kills.
“We think we’re getting better,” Shondell said. “But it’s a really bad image right now on being in positions too close against high-level teams.”
The Gophers recorded a season-high 108 digs on Friday night. This strong defensive effort kept them from being run out of Holloway Gymnasium by the Boilermakers’ 14 service aces.
A bright spot for the Boilermakers was another solid performance from freshman blocker Taylor Trammell. She ended the second match with a .538 hitting percentage, the highest of the Purdue squad. Her presence at the net marked a massive improvement in the second match, where she recorded six of the team’s 12 total blocks.