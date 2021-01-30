Purdue built off the confidence and momentum the team created during its first match in Holloway on Friday to complete its second 3-0 sweep against the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Despite warming up with her teammates before the start of the match, junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the match, missing her fourth straight game with a "non COVID-19 related illness" per previous team statements.
How sweep it is. 🧹 @PurdueVB pic.twitter.com/yr95UgbQN8— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 30, 2021
The game started with a closely contested series in which the Hawkeyes built off two straight kills with a patient and well-timed series of passes. Their gains were immediately countered with two offensive errors, tying the game back up and giving the Boilers the hope they needed to start setting up a rhythm offensively.
The Boilers' patience paid off, as Purdue would use that momentum to go on an 8-2 scoring run and give them a comfortable lead with a more aggressive and assertive offense.
A series of kills served up by junior setter Hayley Bush and senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton allowed the Boilermakers to continue controlling the their rhythm offensively. This pushed the score up to 11-5 before giving the Hawkeyes another chance to respond.
Newton's offense once again proved to be the highlight of the first set, serving up two ace serves and forcing two kills while leading the Boilers to a comfortable first set win.
The Hawkeyes started to gain their footing in the second set despite three straight kills from Purdue upperclassmen, forcing errors from Boilermaker veterans and building off lockdown defensive positions to score two kills of their own. The Boilers only led by as many as 3 points in the first 19 possessions.
Just as the Hawkeyes came into striking distance of the Boilermaker lead, Purdue was able to score 4 straight points off of several more kills from sophomore outside hitter Maddy Chinn.
The sudden surge in offense knocked the Hawkeyes off balance once again. While Iowa continued to stay aggressive and push the pace on offense, a stout Purdue defense deflected their incoming attacks, giving the Boilers a 25-15 win in the second set.
The third set consisted of short and aggressive rounds from both sides, with hard and early strikes from the Boilers and the Hawkeyes throwing Purdue's defenses off-balance enough to either force errors or score quick and rhythmic kills.
The short rounds were followed by a series of longer, slower-paced and more evenly matched rounds as the defenses started to read the offense of the opposing sides.
Both teams traded blows, never allowing each other to build a lead of more than 6 points. Purdue ended the shootout victorious, ending the 3-0 sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set.
Bush ended the game with a season-high 35 assists, building upon the stat and breaking her season record for the third straight game.
The Boilers will be back in Holloway Gymnasium on Feb. 5-6 to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. The games will be broadcast on BTN+.