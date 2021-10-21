Fifth-year libero Jena Otec was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the No. 7 Purdue volleyball team's matches over the weekend.
Otec made 5.78 digs per set as the Boilermakers (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten) split the weekend against then-No. 7 Ohio State and then-No. 15 Penn State. She made a season high 27 digs in the win over the Nittany Lions on Sunday, a statement from the conference said.
She also registered 25 digs in the four-set road loss to the Buckeyes Friday night. It's the second weekly award of the defensive player's career, Purdue's second defensive award of the season and its third weekly award overall.
The last player to win the award was senior middle blocker Jael Johnson, who earned the accolade on Sept. 27 after then-No. 7 Purdue toppled then-No. 3 Ohio State in Holloway Gymnasium.
Purdue returns to the court Saturday night against No. 9 Nebraska. The match will start at 9 p.m. in Lincoln and air on the Big Ten Network.