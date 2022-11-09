Chloe Chicoine, the highest-ranked recruit in the country by PrepVolleyball, signed her national letter of intent to play for Purdue on Wednesday.
Head coach Dave Shondell didn’t have to go far to find the 5-foot-10 outside hitter. Chicoine plays for McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and averaged a .436 attacking percentage in her high school career.
Chicoine led the Mavericks to a 30-6 record and a state championship in Class 4A, tallying 440 kills, 196 digs and 20 aces.
Chicoine was named the 2021-22 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year. She also played for the USA Volleyball Under-21 National Team, earning best striker at the Pan-American Cup.
Chicoine was originally committed to Penn State, but flipped her commitment to Purdue after Penn State head coach Russ Rose retired.
She will join her former high school teammate, junior Emily Brown, at Purdue, and will likely be joined in the future by Allie Shondell, a junior at McCutcheon and daughter of Purdue assistant coach John Shondell.