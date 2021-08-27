Purdue’s giant leaps seemed to show no limits last season.
On top of tying their best Big Ten record since 2011 in a conference loaded with ranked opponents, the star-studded group pulled off 16 wins, two win streaks of five or more and a regional finals appearance for the first time in seven years.
It took the then-No. 2 team in the nation to extinguish the red-hot Boilermakers and their quest for a championship. The eventual-champion Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a decisive victory in the Elite Eight, winning their sets by an average of 5 points on route to a Final Four appearance.
This season, Purdue wants more.
“Getting over the hump” and going further than any Boilermaker team has gone since 2013, fifth year libero Jena Otec said, gave them the momentum and confidence to aspire for more during the offseason.
“We’re hungry for more,” Otec said. “We’re pushing for that Final Four appearance this year.”
Purdue will start the season as the No. 8-ranked team in the country per the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, one place below their finish last season. All seven players who played 83 or more sets last season are returning, including fifth year Caitlyn Newton and Otec, who opted to return for one final season and one final championship run.
With its Elite Eight showing and assortment of experienced returning rotational pieces, Newton argues Purdue could be more dangerous than its ranking suggests.
“I think we’re better than that.” Newton said. “We’ll just have to show it throughout the season.”
All but one of Purdue’s losses came against ranked teams last year, as it faced three top 10 teams in their shortened regular season. The Boilers’ one extra loss came against a historic volleyball program in then-unranked Illinois, a team that has had six 20-or-more-win seasons and one losing season in the past decade.
With five other Big Ten teams making the preseason polls and matches against No. 18 Washington State and No. 13 Louisville, Purdue will have yet another obstacle-laden road to the NCAA tournament.
Head coach Dave Shondell said his team needs to go through challenging seasons if they are to prove their worth to the rest of the volleyball world and stay at the top of the AVCA rankings with a high rating percentage index — rankings based on overall record and strength of schedule.
“To make the NCAA tournament, your RPI has to be impressive,” Shondell said. “To be impressive, you have to beat people in your non-conference and conference seasons.”
Purdue’s roster hit the 21-person limit after both Otec and Newton opted to return in early June. Only 15 players can suit up for a match every night, according to the NCAA, meaning the fate of six players will have to be determined by the start of the season.
Four true freshmen will join the Boilermakers this season, including an incoming Indiana Player of the Year and sister of senior libero Marissa Hornung in freshman libero Ali Hornung and Under Armour All-American honorable mention Raven Colvin.
With Shondell saying the two freshmen are likely to get playing time, depth players on the roster may spend some time out of the lineup in order to fulfill the 15-player limit. Shondell said “role clarification” would become a large part of communication with his players and overall roster organization.
He said he would talk to players every week about what their role would be and how they fit in the roster.
For Purdue to keep its high ranking throughout the season, Shondell noted the team has to continue to play teams that won’t allow for “equal opportunity playing time.”
“There will be no ‘free for alls’ out here,” Shondell said. “We’re going to put our best lineup on the floor. If you want the opportunity to play, you’re going to have to prove that in practice.”
Shondell emphasized the importance of recruiting in keeping a program successful. The “special” group of players he had handpicked make every experience throughout the season better for him, he said.
“When you get to pick your own players, if you don’t enjoy them, then you haven’t recruited well,” he said.
The first test will come against the Loyola Marymount Lions, who placed fourth in a top-heavy West Coast Conference last season. Three teams dominated the conference; Brigham Young, Pepperdine and San Diego racked up 13 or more wins while the rest of the conference had losing records.
The Lions have had to deal with a transitional period after five seniors graduated the program in 2018. Five freshmen had to take up the mantle and play in all 62 sets last season, scoring half of the team’s total points and kills.
With five upperclassmen on the current roster, the five freshmen contributors will have yet another year to get significant playing time while building the foundation the Lions need to push themselves to the top of the WCC.
Purdue will face the Lions Friday at 6 p.m. in Holloway Gymnasium. The game can be streamed on BTN+.