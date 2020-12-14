Former Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School head coach Chad Sutton has been hired as a volunteer assistant on volleyball head coach Dave Shondell's staff after four years with the Cardinals.
We are excited to welcome volunteer assistant coach Chad Sutton to our Boilermaker family!📰 https://t.co/uJ4I6b5TOP#BoilerUp 🚂🏐 pic.twitter.com/inLgzZ7lEA— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 14, 2020
Sutton, a two-time state championship attendee, guided his team to the No. 23 Max Preps ranking and a Class 3A State Championship in 2019 according to the Purdue Volleyball press release.
Sutton has also spent time as club director for the Orlando Tampa Volleyball Academy from 2017-19 and as the head coach for Sarasota High School from 2011-15.
Sutton also held offers from Penn State, Florida, and Wisconsin.