The Big Ten announced the 2020-21 volleyball season, set to open Jan. 22 and will run through April 3. Purdue's Big Ten-only regular season will feature 22 total matches.
Over 11 weeks of play, Purdue will compete in five two-game series at home, five two-game series on the road and one split week against Indiana. Most matches will take place back-to-back on Fridays and Saturdays.
"It's a great sight to see the schedule for our much anticipated Big Ten season," said head coach Dave Shondell in a press release. "Our athletes have displayed true perseverance through the past several months and look forward to our opener on January 22nd. This new schedule concept is fiscally sound and helps prevent spread of COVID-19 by competing in one venue and staying in one hotel on each competitive weekend."
The Boilermakers will open the season on the road at 2019 NCAA runner-up Wisconsin followed by two consecutive weeks at home against Iowa and Minnesota. Then in Week 4, Purdue will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor. Week 5 will feature Northwestern in West Lafayette, followed by a Week 6 mid-week clash at Indiana before turning around and hosting the Hoosiers days later. The Boilermakers will then travel to Penn State for Week 7, followed by Michigan State at home for Week 8. In the final three weeks of play, Purdue will spend two straight weeks on the road at Rutgers then Ohio State before closing out the regular season with Illinois at home.
The NCAA First and Second Rounds are slated to begin the following week after Big Ten play concludes on April 8-10.
The Boilermakers return for a condensed 2021 season following a 24-8 record in 2019, which concluded with a NCAA Regionals appearance and six wins over top-25 ranked opponents.
Days of the Week:
Tuesdays: 1 match (2/23 at Indiana)
Fridays: 9 matches
Saturdays: 11 matches
Sundays: 1 match (2/14 at Michigan)
By Month:
January: at Wisconsin, vs. Iowa
February: vs. Minnesota, at Michigan, vs. Northwestern, at/vs. Indiana
March: at Penn State, vs. Michigan State, at Rutgers, at Ohio State
April: vs. Illinois
Home Opponents: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Illinois
Away Opponents: Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State
Big Ten Programs not featured: Nebraska, Maryland