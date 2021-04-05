The No. 7 seed Purdue volleyball team rounded out its season slightly off-form, with a last second loss to Illinois Saturday night.
The Boilermakers (14-6) rolled through the first set of Saturday’s game 25-15, buoyed by four kills from sophomore outside hitter Maddy Chinn and an error-prone Fighting Illini (7-11) attack.
Chinn’s fourth kill forced a set point after she fired a laser beam of a strike that shot off her fist and found an empty space between two Illini defenders. The aggressive attack set up Purdue to win the set after an attack error by Illinois sophomore outside setter Bruna Vrankovic.
Vrankovic posed an unanswerable threat for the Boilermaker defense all afternoon, finishing with a game-high 23 kills. Her offense helped Illinois roar back in the second set.
A 16-12 Boilermaker lead kept shrinking until the Illini carved out an 20-18 lead that forced a Purdue timeout. Illinois was resilient in digging out Boilermaker kills and continued to create good scoring chances, pushing their lead to 22-19. Illinois took the set 25-21, handing Purdue its first home set loss since a February match against Northwestern.
Purdue opened the third set with back-to-back kills from its outside hitter tandem of junior Grace Cleveland and senior Caitlyn Newton, jumping to an early 6-2 advantage. Newton would finish with 14 kills, with Cleveland following close after with 12 kills to go along with six blocks.
Fatigue started setting in during the fourth set, with both teams combining to make 20 errors. A Cleveland attack error and a Vrankovic kill gave Illinois a 13-12 lead, its first of the set.
The game then became a back-and-forth affair with the teams trading the lead several times as the set wore on, culminating in a 25-25 tie. Back-to-back Purdue errors — a service error by junior middle blocker Jael Johnson and an attack error by Chinn — helped Illinois snatch a second set win and force a deciding fifth set.
The Fighting Illini jumped out to a 6-2 advantage in the fifth game and didn’t look back from there, ultimately winning 15-11. Illinois outside hitter Megan Cooney finished off the Black & Gold with a thunderous kill, her 14th of the match.
The Boilermaker loss snapped a five game winning streak and put the team’s final record at 14-6, good for fifth in the Big Ten. The match was a far cry from the standard domination Purdue fans have come to expect, and which the Boilers supplied Friday night.
During that Friday match, Purdue jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first set that was highlighted by two early kills from freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell. She would finish the night with 10 kills and a team-high 8 blocks.
It was a complete defensive performance from the Boilermakers. Trammell and Cleveland formed an impenetrable defensive wall at the net that ricocheted back Illinois’ offensive strikes throughout the night. When the ball found its way past the duo, senior defensive specialist Jena Otec was there to clean up and keep the play alive, finishing with a team-high 23 digs.
The first set closed out 25-10 in Purdue’s favor with back-to-back kills from Johnson.
The second set would turn out to be a much tighter affair, as the Illinois defense closed ranks and flipped an 13-18 deficit to a 25-24 game-point advantage. The following Illini serve glided straight to senior setter Hayley Bush, who proceeded to setup Cleveland for her fifth kill of the night.
Newton followed that up with her own kill, and one Illini attack error later, Purdue found itself with a 2-0 set advantage heading into the third tilt.
Both teams traded haymakers in the third set, as Illini outside hitter Raina Terry came alive with two quick-strike kills that helped give Illinois a 9-8 lead. But the Boilermaker frontline defense proved to be too formidable, and the team pulled out a 25-20 win to close out the match.
Purdue ends the season 6-3 at home and 9-1 against unranked competition. The team heads into the NCAA tournament with a No. 7 seed next week.