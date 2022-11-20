Purdue volleyball followed up a 3-1 victory over Michigan on Thursday with a sweeping loss at the hands of No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday.
The Cornhuskers (23-3, 13-1 Big Ten) shut out the No. 19 Boilermakers (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) for the second time this season. Twice now, Eva Hudson was held to a negative hitting percentage by Nebraska, a few days after hitting .326 against the Wolverines (16-12, 7-11 Big Ten).
Michigan was Purdue’s last home match of the year, which served as senior night.
“We normally have found a way to send people out on the right note,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “Tonight, sometimes we were working a little too hard to make things happen. I thought we made a lot of good adjustments spitting players in and out of the game, just trying to find something that would work and give people chances.”
Raven Colvin was one block away from a double-double against the Wolverines on Friday. The sophomore middle blocker racked up 11 kills at a .364 clip, the best on the team that night. Shondell said Raven has been working with the setters to get more comfortable with her other shots, and that she needs to use her athleticism to go get the ball instead of focusing on perfect ball-placement.
“I thought Raven’s blocking at the halfway point in the match was just terrific,” Shondell said after the Michigan match.
Against Michigan, Shondell went with fifth-year Grace Balensiefer as his main setter, only playing junior Meg Renner in two sets. Renner started both games this week but wasn’t a permanent figure throughout rotations, splitting assists with Balensiefer on Sunday with nine and 10, respectively.
Purdue volleyball’s 1-1 week sets up its final two regular season matches, which follow a similar opponent-strength progression as Michigan-Nebraska.