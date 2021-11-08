Over the weekend, the No. 8 Purdue volleyball team traveled to the East Coast to take on two cross-division opponents in Maryland on Friday night and Rutgers on Sunday.
The Boilermakers (18-5, 10-4 Big Ten) won both matches in four sets, moving them to fourth place in a Big Ten West that features three of the Top 10 teams in the nation with six more conference games in the season.
In Sunday’s match versus Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights (8-17, 0-14 Big Ten) surprised the Boilermakers and took the first set. The Boilermakers quickly regrouped and proceeded to win the next three sets by an average of 9 points.
That average is somewhat misleading, as each set, excluding the second set, was decided by only 5 points. The narrow finishes are surprising considering Purdue’s recent dominating play against top Big Ten teams. Despite the close match, Purdue was able to outlast Rutgers to take the win.
Fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton and senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland once again had stellar performances with 17 kills and four blocks apiece. Junior outside hitter Emma Ellis also added eight kills and four blocks in the match.
In the match against the Terrapins (18-8, 6-8 Big Ten), the script ran a little differently. The Boilermakers dominated in the first set, but the rest of the match was extremely close. While Maryland forced a fourth set with a narrow third set victory, Purdue ultimately came away with the win.
The match was highlighted by an outstanding performance from Ellis, who racked up a team-leading 15 kills, three block assists and one dig.
Newton and Cleveland put up their usual strong numbers, combining for 27 kills and five digs.
Fifth-year libero Jena Otec had a season-high 30 digs in the match — one short of her career best — tying her for the fourth most digs in a four-set match in Purdue program history.
Purdue will take on No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison Friday night at 8 p.m. in a rematch of its upset over the then-No. 3 Badgers on Halloween. The match will be streamed on BTN+.