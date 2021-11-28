After the conclusion of another strong season, the Purdue volleyball team anxiously awaited its highly anticipated NCAA Tournament seeding in tonight’s selection show.
While the No. 6 Boilermakers lost their final game of the season to the No. 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night, they were still in top contention not only in the Big Ten but in the country.
That loss, which head coach Dave Shondell chalked up to “emotional fatigue” during the watch party for the selection show, didn’t lower the Boilers’ standing, as they were seeded No. 6 in the tournament.
The announcement was met with wild cheers from the players, their families in attendance and a contingent of the Block Party packed into Mackey Arena's Spurgeon Club. Shondell called it the best attended watch party he'd seen in an interview during the selection show broadcast.
Purdue will host matches in the first two rounds, before moving onto the regional tournament hosted by No. 3 Pittsburgh if it passes those tests. If Pittsburgh is knocked out before then, Purdue would host those rounds.
The Boilermakers will play the Illinois State Redbirds in the first round and then will play the winner of the matchup between the University of Dayton Flyers and the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round.
Senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland said she predicted the matchup before the selection show.
“I actually guessed it a few hours ago,” Cleveland said. “I was like, ‘I bet we’ll play Illinois State,’ and it turns out we are, so I’m excited.”
The first two rounds present interesting challenges for Purdue, Shondell said. Illinois State is a relatively unknown agent at this stage for the team, coming into the tournament with a 19-3 record and the Missouri Valley Conference title.
“They believe they can win,” Shondell said of the team’s record. “Nineteen and three tells you they can play, and we will be working diligently to prepare for them and get more knowledge of them.”
If Purdue ended up facing Marquette in the second round, it would mark the second such matchup in three years after the then-No. 16-seed Boilers and Eagles clashed in Holloway during the second round of the 2019 tournament. Purdue won that match in four sets and ended up losing in four to then-No. 1-seed Baylor.
In its 46 seasons of existence, Purdue has made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, but they have yet to capture a national championship.
Last year, No. 7 Purdue was swept by the eventual national champion No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
But with many star players deciding to return, Purdue is all in playing for a championship.
Purdue comes into the tournament with an impressive resume with seven ranked wins, four of which came against top 10 teams. Purdue also tied with Ohio State for the third best record in the Big Ten with only Wisconsin and Nebraska above it.
This has been an extremely competitive year for the Big Ten conference. Five Big Ten teams made the top 16 seeds, including No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 6 Purdue, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Ohio State and No. 12 Minnesota.
Three other Big Ten teams made the 64-team field, including Michigan, Illinois and Penn State.
“It’s hard to get many more than that,” Shondell said. “I think our league is awesome, and this year was better than ever.”
Purdue’s match against Illinois State begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Holloway Gymnasium. No broadcast information has been announced as of Sunday night.