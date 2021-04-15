The Purdue volleyball team journeyed to Omaha, Nebraska earlier this week to begin the 2020 NCAA Tournament, their first match against the High Point Panthers taking place later this afternoon.
After a 14-6 regular season, the Boilermakers received the No. 7 seed out of the 48-team tournament, its highest rank since it earned the No. 5 seed in 2011.
Head coach Dave Shondell described both the excitement of his team and coaching staff and the sense of responsibility they now face.
“We’re elated to have this position of success in this tournament,” Shondell said. “The seed is really important because we’ve had some really good teams that did not get very good seeds and that made it difficult to advance into the tournament.
“We need to win matches to reward the people that gave us that seed and gave us this opportunity. We think it’s important for the University that we win, it’s time for Purdue to do something special.”
Ranking in the top 16 teams of the tournament gave the Boilermakers a bye in the first round of the tournament, giving them a small break and a chance to breathe. Due to the nature of the bracket, Shondell and his staff will only have had one day to prepare based on the outcome of the first round.
Regardless, Shondell knows that his team can adapt.
“Our players are pretty confident that they can adjust. They’ve seen all kinds of things during their careers as volleyball players (but) as coaches you feel like you’ve got to have it all mapped out ahead of time, and you don’t want to miss a thing,” Shondell said.
The High Point Panthers entered the tournament with a perfect 16-0 record after winning the Big South Regular Season Championship. With the Panthers running an uncommon offense that utilizes two setters, the Boilermakers have had to adjust their practice in order to accommodate for the setters from both the front and back row.
On Wednesday, the Panthers beat University of Central Florida in a close 3-2 match for their first NCAA tournament win in program history. A tightly contested match was finally put away after two multiple-point runs from the High Point offense. The shift in tone allowed the Panthers to score 6 extra points, erasing a 2 point deficit and giving them enough momentum to push past the Knights once and for all.
Outside hitters Madison Smith and Annie Sullivan combined for a total of 36 kills, accompanied by 36 digs by Big South Player of the Year libero Abby Bottomley.
With a different schedule than usual this season, the Boilermakers have been practicing hard since August. Shondell, his coaching staff and the entire team are excited and prepared to start tournament play.
“With fall practices, we’ve probably practiced more in the gym this past year than any other team that I’ve coached,” Shondell said. “We wanted to be as prepared as any team in the league and we worked hard to get here. I think they’re ready for the regular season to be over and this tournament to finally start.”