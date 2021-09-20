The Purdue women's volleyball team is now No. 7 in the nation.
After sweeping the competition in the Stacey Clark Classic over the weekend, the Boilermakers (8-1) rose two spots in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll released Monday afternoon.
⬆️2️⃣ spots this week! pic.twitter.com/yvBCz8B9KY— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 20, 2021
The team is tied with Kentucky at No. 7, who has dropped matches to then-RV Creighton — now No. 16 — then-No. 2 Wisconsin and then-No. 5 Louisville.
Purdue's lone loss of the season has also come against the Cardinals, who were No. 10 when they beat the Boilers in Cincinnati during the Xavier University Tournament on Sept. 10.
The Boilers are one of six Big Ten teams in the poll and four in the top 10, alongside No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 12 Nebraska and No. 20 Penn State.
Purdue opens Big Ten play this weekend against the Buckeyes (10-0) in Holloway Gymnasium. The match begins at 7 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.