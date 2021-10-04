After a 3-2 upset loss to Illinois Friday night, the Purdue volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the nation in this week's American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Purdue still managed to take the No. 5 spot in RPI rankings, or rankings based off of wins, losses and strength of schedule.
The Boilermakers (11-2, 3-1 Big Ten) were likely saved from falling farther by their 3-0 domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights the next night. The Boilers entered the top five for the first time in program history last week after a five-set upset of then-No. 3 Ohio State.
Purdue is now the second-highest Big Ten team in the nation behind No. 4 Wisconsin, and one of five teams in the top 10. The Boilers are ahead of the No. 7 Buckeyes, No. 8 Minnesota and No. 10 Nebraska. The Big Ten is tied with the Pac-12 the most represented conference in this week's poll at six teams each.
Purdue returns to play Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Illinois for a rematch. The match will air on the Big Ten Network.