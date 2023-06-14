The Big Ten has announced its 2023 conference slate, finalizing Purdue's lineup for the upcoming 2023 season.
Combined with the squad's seven non-conference home matches, fans will have 17 opportunities to watch Purdue in action at Holloway Gymnasium this fall, according to a news release.
The Boilermakers will begin Big Ten play on the east coast, opening at Maryland on Sept. 22.
The first home match of conference action is slated for Sept. 29 vs. Nebraska. In addition to serving as Purdue's Big Ten home-opener, the match kicks off a four-match home stand, the longest stretch of matches the Boilermakers will host for the remainder of the year.
The Boilermakers are coming off its eighth consecutive NCAA tournament second-round appearance and the program's 14th 20-win season under Dave Shondell's reign.
This fall, Purdue's loaded squad will feature seven newcomers, including the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Eva Hudson and All-Big Ten Second Team honorees Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn. On her way to becoming the first freshman in Purdue volleyball history to receive an All-America nod, Hudson led the Big Ten in both total kills and total points.
Newcomers include fifth-year transfer setter Lorrin Poulter, setter Taylor Anderson, outside hitter and PrepVolleyball's No. 1 ranked recruit, Chloe Chicoine, opposite/right side Grace Heaney, defensive specialist Julia Kane, defensive specialist Rachel Williams and outside hitter Kenna Wollard.
Season tickets will not go on sale for the general public. Fans can join the Purdue volleyball season ticket wait list by calling the ticket office at 765-494-3194. Information on single-game tickets along with TV schedule will be announced at a later time.
BIG TEN SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
HOME: Nebraska (9/29), Northwestern (10/1), Illinois (10/4), Iowa (10/7), Indiana (10/18), Minnesota (10/26), Penn State (11/5), Michigan State (11/12), Wisconsin (11/17), Maryland (11/18)
AWAY: Maryland (9/22), Rutgers (9/24), Indiana (10/11), Ohio State (10/15), Penn State (10/22), Illinois (10/28), Wisconsin (11/1), Minnesota (11/10), Michigan (11/24), Michigan State (11/25)
WEDNESDAY MATCHES: Illinois (10/4), Indiana (10/11), Indiana (10/18), Wisconsin (11/1)
THURSDAY MATCHES: Minnesota (10/26)
FRIDAY MATCHES: Maryland (9/22), Nebraska (9/29), Minnesota (11/10), Wisconsin (11/17), Michigan (11/24)
SATURDAY MATCHES: Iowa (10/7), Illinois (10/28), Maryland (11/18), Michigan State (11/25)
SUNDAY MATCHES: Rutgers (9/24), Northwestern (10/1), Ohio State (10/15), Penn State (10/22), Penn State (11/5), Michigan State (11/12)