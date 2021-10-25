The Purdue volleyball team's streak of 15 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll is over.
The Boilermakers (14-5, 6-4 Big Ten) came in at No. 12 in the AVCA Week 9 poll after a pair of losses to unranked Michigan State and then-No. 9 Nebraska last week. The Cornhuskers (16-3, 10-0 Big Ten) jumped to No. 6 in the poll and are approaching their preseason No. 5 rank after 10 straight victories, all conference matches.
Purdue is now the second-lowest team in the Big Ten, between No. 11 Minnesota and No. 13 Penn State. Three Big Ten teams remain in the top 10 out of the six currently ranked: No. 3 Wisconsin, the Huskers and No. 9 Ohio State.
The Boilers will need to regain their momentum to remain in the top 16 teams in the country, which would all but guarantee them home matches in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament in December.
The team has a chance to get back on the horse Wednesday night when it takes on Northwestern in Holloway Gymnasium. The match begins at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.