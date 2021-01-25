The No. 13 Purdue volleyball team opened its season 0-2 this weekend, after the No. 1 ranked Wisconsin Badgers swept the Boilers Friday and Saturday night in a two-game series.
After more than a year since their last match, the Boilermakers were entering the season with two of the best outside hitters in the nation, senior Caitlyn Newton and junior Grace Cleveland.
During the broadcast, announcers said Newton was playing at “80%” due to an offseason surgery on her knee. Cleveland was also ruled out for this matchup due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
Wisconsin had no shortage of experienced players. Senior outside hitter Molly Haggerty, senior setter Sydney Hilley and senior middle blocker Dana Rettke all entered the matchup with unanimous preseason All-Big Ten honors. Rettke also earned All-American honors after leading her team in scoring, solo blocks and kills last season.
Friday night, the Boilermakers were swept by Wisconsin in three sets that built momentum for the Badgers. Purdue failed to score more than 16 points in each set.
“I thought maybe two or three people on the whole squad were totally zoned in,” head coach Dave Shondell said. “You can’t go to Wisconsin, who’s ranked No. 1, and expect to win while playing like that.”
After losing the first set 25-14, the Boilermakers allowed Wisconsin to continue picking up steam. The Badgers went on a 7-1 scoring run early on in the second and closed the set with a solo block for Rettke. The third and final set was defined by errors. The Boilermakers committed 22 total errors, with eight coming in the final set.
Freshman middle blocker, Taylor Trammell made her college debut with four kills, 11 assists, one solo block and the second-highest hitting percentage of any Boilermaker at .182.
“She’s a player that in practice when it counts, her level goes up,” Shondell said after the game. “We got her the ball as often as we could.”
Junior middle blocker Jael Johnson also recorded a career-high 12 kills against the Badgers.
Defense was the name of the game in Saturday’s match. Purdue recorded 38 digs and two blocks in another three-set affair.
The Boilermakers played with a fire in the second set that rattled Wisconsin enough to allow a 5-0 scoring run, earning the Boilermakers their largest lead of both matches.
However, Rettke and the Badgers rallied and went on a 10-2 scoring run to win the set 25-21.
Wisconsin took control in the third set and won the match 3-0. Rettke ended the match with 14 kills and four solo blocks, including her 500th career block.
Overall, the absence of team veterans had the Boilers flustered in the first match but determined in the second.
Despite not being 100%, Newton still recorded 20 kills over both matches. The Boilers’ focus in the second match was able to bring Wisconsin’s hitting percentage to .360, and prove that this young lineup is one they can compete with.