In its last road test of the regular season, the No. 6 Purdue volleyball team (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten) downed Northwestern (11-18, 6-12) in four sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-19).
The Boilermakers attacked at a .379 hitting clip while holding Northwestern to .194%. Purdue's efficiency as the highest since its .405 attack % vs. Rutgers on October 2 earlier this season.
🗣 "I love this team." pic.twitter.com/axNDJKK5Cs— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 21, 2021
Hayley Bush produced her 13th straight double-double with 43 assists and 12 digs. Moreover, the setter went a perfect 5-for-5 on the attack to round out the day.
.@HayleyBush4 goes a perfect, 5-for-5 on the attack in the win at Northwestern. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/o3JsxvdSsg— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 21, 2021
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Newton produced a .364 hitting efficiency with 21 kills, five assists on 44 swings, marking the second time during the Big Ten season Newton has attacked as efficiently.
Otec tallied a pair aces in the match, bringing her career-total to 159, placing her in sole-possession of No. 6 in program history. With the effort, the libero has served the most since Debbie McDonald (2nd all-time with 216 aces, 1986-89). Additionally, Otec tied Bush to lead the team with 12 digs.
Number of career aces for @jotec12: 1️⃣5️⃣9️⃣Rank in program history: 6️⃣thNumber of years since a Boilermaker served as many: 3️⃣2️⃣ years pic.twitter.com/mrOAx0F4E7— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 21, 2021
The Boilermakers have two matches remaining in the regular season before the NCAA selection show on Nov. 28. Purdue will return to Holloway for a pair of back-to-back matches Friday and Saturday. First, Purdue will take on Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m. ET for Senior Night before taking on No. 11 Nebraska on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.