Hayley Bush looks at a teammate during a break in action. Bush had a double-double Sunday at Northwestern. FILE PHOTO.

In its last road test of the regular season, the No. 6 Purdue volleyball team (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten) downed Northwestern (11-18, 6-12) in four sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-19).

The Boilermakers attacked at a .379 hitting clip while holding Northwestern to .194%. Purdue's efficiency as the highest since its .405 attack % vs. Rutgers on October 2 earlier this season.

Hayley Bush produced her 13th straight double-double with 43 assists and 12 digs. Moreover, the setter went a perfect 5-for-5 on the attack to round out the day.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Newton produced a .364 hitting efficiency with 21 kills, five assists on 44 swings, marking the second time during the Big Ten season Newton has attacked as efficiently.

Otec tallied a pair aces in the match, bringing her career-total to 159, placing her in sole-possession of No. 6 in program history. With the effort, the libero has served the most since Debbie McDonald (2nd all-time with 216 aces, 1986-89). Additionally, Otec tied Bush to lead the team with 12 digs.

The Boilermakers have two matches remaining in the regular season before the NCAA selection show on Nov. 28. Purdue will return to Holloway for a pair of back-to-back matches Friday and Saturday. First, Purdue will take on Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m. ET for Senior Night before taking on No. 11 Nebraska on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

