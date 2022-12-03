No. 8 seeded Purdue concluded its season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23. The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 record.
Purdue did not go down without a hard-fought battle, coming within reach of taking the third set, leading 22-21 and tying it up 23-23, before Louisville's challenge halted the Boilermaker momentum.
A total of seven Boilermakers reached double-digits today, with Eva Hudson (12 kills), Madeline Koch (11 kills) and Raven Colvin (10 kills) leading the offensive effort. Meanwhile, Grace Balensiefer dished out 32 assists. The back row was anchored by Maddie Schermerhorn (19 digs), Ali Hornung (11 digs) and Emily Brown (10 digs).
Schermerhorn's 19 digs bested her own Purdue NCAA tournament record, which she set last night with 18 vs. Tennessee.
Head coach Dave Shondell and his staff conclude their 20th year at Purdue. Together, they led the team to a sixth-place Big Ten finish and three All-Big Ten nods after projecting to finish eighth in the league with no Big Ten preseason honorees. Hudson was dubbed Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and a unanimous All-Freshman Team honoree while Colvin and Schermerhorn received Second Team All-Big Ten honors.