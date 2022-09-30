No. 5 Purdue volleyball used all five sets to beat Illinois on Friday night to remain the only other undefeated team in the Big Ten other than No. 3 Nebraska.
The Boilermakers (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took on the Illini (7-6, 2-1 Big Ten) at a high-energy Huff Hall. The Orange and Blue refused to be put away in three sets, narrowly winning the third to stay alive after Purdue won the first two 25-17.
The Boilers’ second conference road game turned into a five-set thriller, entertaining the packed crowd. Likely enjoying the outcome the most was a familiar gathering of the old Gold and Black in the form of a travel-size Boiler Block Party.
The Purdue volleyball student section hollered the usual chants, sang the fight song with its team and sang happy birthday to a fan shown on the big screen.
Friday night saw sophomore Ali Hornung in the off-color libero jersey for the second game in-a-row, starting for senior Maddie Schermerhorn, who was dressed and standing with the team tonight but with her whole left thigh wrapped up, apparently injured.
Fifth-year Grace Balensiefer started at setter for Megan Renner, who didn’t play against Minnesota on Friday. Renner was in rotation however, claiming 14 assists and a block.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led the team in kills again with 23 in five sets.
The Boilermakers return to Holloway Gymnasium for their next game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Rutgers.