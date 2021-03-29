What could be better than a top 10 road win?
Two top 10 road wins.
This weekend, the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers swept the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes, 3-1, in consecutive matches in Columbus.
Ohio State (15-3) had been one of the hottest teams in college volleyball before the matches, notching significant top 10 victories while being undefeated at home. The Boilers (13-5) were just emerging from a sweep over Rutgers (4-14) following a two-week gap due to a game cancellation.
Both games were exhilarating from start to finish. The final 3-1 score and the progression of each match were almost identical. The Buckeyes won the first set in each match 25-20, thanks to their ability to capitalize on Purdue’s errors and make late runs.
The rest of each match was a back-and-forth nail biter that saw 27 ties in Friday’s contest and 34 on Saturday. With little to no momentum finding its way to either court, the Boilermakers were fortunate enough to start each set strong and gain early leads.
But the talented Buckeye team was able to crawl back in just when it seemed that Purdue had complete control.
It wasn’t until the third set of both nights that the Boilermakers took over the match. By battling the strong Buckeye hitters into the 20s, the Boilers were able to gain 2-1 leads over Ohio State. With two straight-set victories, the hammer finally fell in favor of Purdue.
The fourth set was a domination of the Buckeyes. Purdue quickly reached the mid-teens while the Buckeyes were struggling to reach double-digits on the scoreboard. During Saturday’s match, the Boilers went on a 5-1 scoring run to wrap the series with a 25-18 victory, the largest win of the weekend.
“Ohio State has an idea of who you are,” head coach Dave Shondell said in the locker room before Friday’s match. “But this afternoon they find out.”
His words rang true after the performance by the Boilermakers.
Junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland led the Boilermakers with 29 kills. During her rotations, she was able to relieve some of the pressure from senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton. Newton finished second in kills with 27.
The usual powerhouse hitters brought the heat, but the younger Boilermakers were the nail in the Buckeyes’ coffin. Freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell and sophomore outside hitter Emma Ellis were Saturday’s MVPs.
Trammell recorded seven blocks on Saturday and 16 over the course of the weekend. Her defensive skills have caught everyone’s eye, but she is extremely efficient when hitting the ball. On Saturday she recorded a .474 hitting percentage, the most efficient percentage of either team over the weekend.
Ellis made a splash on Saturday. She recorded 11 kills on 24 attempts and practically handed the Buckeyes their second-set loss.
The two victories were well deserved, but getting there wasn’t easy. Freshman hitter Emily Londot was the weekend leader in kills for the Buckeyes. Her 44 kills over two matches were the most of either team. Her lead-by-example style-of-play elevated her team to keep the match closely contested until the very end.