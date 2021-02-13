The No. 11 Purdue volleyball team (3-4) upended No. 24 Michigan (0-1) in Cliff Keen Arena Friday night in four sets (25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22).
The Boilermakers put on a clinic at the net, out-blocking the Wolverines 17-4. Purdue's 17 stuffs, which not only tie the 2019 and 2018 season-bests for the program, but the second-most by a Big Ten team this season. The night's blocking was led by freshman Taylor Trammell, who had a hand in nine (two solo, seven block assists) to set a career-high.
Fellow middle blocker Jael Johnson also recorded a career-high eight blocks, besting her previous of seven which was set against another top-25 opponent in No. 16 Marquette (12/7/19). On the attack, the Mooresville, Indiana, native secured her second-best hitting % of the season with a .529 mark with 11 kills and two errors on 17 swings.
Leading the team with 15 kills was Terre Haute, Indiana product Caitlyn Newton. The senior added her second double-double of the year after chipping in 11 digs. Meanwhile outside hitter Maddy Chinn recorded her first double-digit night with a career-best 13 kills.
The Boilers return to action at 5:30 p.m., Sunday when they face No. 24 Michigan again in Ann Arbor. It will be televised by the Big Ten Network.