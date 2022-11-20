Despite a relentless effort by the Boilermakers, the No. 19 Purdue volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-20 and 25-11) at No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.
A close first set saw a 22-20 Boilermaker lead before the Huskers came back to close it out. Meanwhile, in set two, Purdue got out to a hot start with an 11-5 advantage before Nebraska (23-2, 15-2) fought its way back into the game.
Purdue's back row of Maddie Schermerhorn and Ali Hornung produced dig after dig in an effort larger than the final statistics reflected, which tallied 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Senior Maddy Chinn led the offensive effort with seven kills. Meanwhile, sophomore Raven Colvin registered six kills and five block assists.
One week and two matches remain in the regular season. The Boilermakers will take a trip to the east coast over Thanksgiving week for a Wednesday night match at Maryland followed by a showdown at Penn State on Friday.