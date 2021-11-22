The Purdue volleyball team remained at No. 6 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's poll after a pair of four-set wins over unranked opponents over the weekend.
Six Big Ten teams appeared in the Week 13 poll, released Monday afternoon, alongside the Boilermakers (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten): No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 15 Penn State and No. 23 Illinois.
Purdue is currently third in the Big Ten standings, with a chance to share the conference title if it wins out and Nebraska beats Wisconsin Friday night. The Boilermakers, who have the longest active win streak in the conference at eight matches, play the Cornhuskers (20-6, 15-3 Big Ten) Saturday night in their regular season finale.
Before then, the Boilers take on Indiana (10-20, 4-14 Big Ten) in the second half of their yearly rivalry series. The match begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Holloway Gymnasium, and will be streamed on BTN+.