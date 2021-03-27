After Friday's Top 10 road win against No. 10 Ohio State, the No. 9 Purdue volleyball team walked right back into St. John Arena to try and close out the series with a pair of victories on Saturday.
Another thrilling match between the two squads ended with the Boilermakers (13-5) emerging victorious with a second 3-1 win.
Yesterday's dominant performance began with sluggish and sloppy play from both courts, but today the Buckeyes' (15-3) hunt for revenge fueled their performance.
Ohio State's blocking defense played a major role in taking the first set. By tying the Boilermakers with four blocks, the Buckeyes were able to halt a late rally following a Purdue timeout to take a 1-0 lead.
The first set fluke was reflective of yesterday's match. The Boilermakers remained effective in their hitting and used a variety of players to score with.
As errors piled up for both courts, the Boilermakers willingness to attempt big swings kept the Buckeyes on their heels.
With the Buckeyes off balance and unable to pull away in key moments, young Boilermakers found holes on the Ohio State court. Freshman middle blocker Taylor Trammell and sophomore outside hitter Emma Ellis climbed their way up the kill chart as the Boilers went punch for punch with Ohio State.
Trammell made strong contributions throughout the match, but she burst onto the scene in the third set when she tied senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton as the team's kill leader. Her domination at the net catapulted the Boilers to an 5-0 scoring run that would set the Boilers up for the go-ahead 25-21 victory in set three.
Trammell's 10 kills finished fourth behind Newton, junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland and Ellis, but her .474 hitting percentage was the highest of either team.
The momentum built up by the Boilermakers was too much for the Buckeyes to overcome. Purdue would close the match by edging the Buckeyes out with a 7-point victory in the fourth set, the largest win of the weekend. This completed the second straight 3-1 victory over the No. 9 Buckeyes.
Satruday's win over Ohio State was the team's third top-10 win and final road game of the regular season.
Purdue will return to the court to close out the regular season next weekend, as it takes on Illinois in Holloway Gymnasium. The matches will tip off at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will stream on BTN+.