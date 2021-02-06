Not 24 hours after going head-to-head with No. 6 Minnesota, the Purdue volleyball team lost another five-set match to the undefeated Golden Gophers.
On Saturday, Minnesota won, 25-18, 17-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-9.
The Gophers (6-0) used forceful hits in the first set to knock the Boilermakers (2-4) off their game and counter the Boilers’ strong digs. They forced three kills and gained an ace serve on their powerful strikes, keeping the Boilers off balance throughout the set.
Minnesota’s aggression allowed it to gain a comfortable early advantage over the Boilers, leading by as many as 6 points in the first set. Though the Boilers started to gain their footing and counter the Gopher’s string of strikes as the set progressed, Minnesota’s early rhythm and momentum allowed it to hold on to its early lead.
Confusion and scrambling across the floor contributed to several Boilermakers' errors. Minnesota's strong presence at the net gave way to a dominant performance in the first set.
"We came out distracted," Head coach Dave Shondell said. "We did not start with the kind of focus you need to beat a team like Minnesota."
The Golden Gophers won the set, 25-18.
Purdue senior Caitlyn Newton’s explosive play gained the Boilermakers some rhythm on offense. Her nine kills allowed Purdue to hold on long enough to earn the team its first lead of the match during the second set.
"Caitlyn Newton put on a clinic this weekend," Shondell said. "She gave us everything she had. And with that kind of leadership, really good things can happen."
Freshman blocker Taylor Trammell led the Boiler squad in hitting percentage at .500, elevating Purdue’s presence in the middle from its previous match against the Gophers.
Trammell’s six total blocks allowed the Boilers to gain focus and add intensity on offense, swinging the momentum in Purdue’s favor as the Boilers went on a 6-1 run in the second set.
"I was really pleased with the first three sets," Shondell said. "We blocked well enough to keep their key players out of the game for a while."
The Boilermakers used the shift in momentum and overall intensity to take the next two sets. With 15 kills and two blocks, Purdue took the second and third sets with 25-17 victories.
Despite Purdue's strong offensive performances during the last three sets, Minnesota regained its composure and stole the fourth set from the Boilermakers with a 7-0 run to win 25-21.
"We think we’re getting better," Shondell said. "But it’s a really bad image right now on being in positions to close against high level teams."
The fifth and final set began a shift in Holloway Gymnasium’s atmosphere. With the limited Purdue crowd on its feet and ready for the Boilers to celebrate a victory, the team was able to hang around during the final set.
But the Gophers ultimately took the set, 15-9, and with it the match, 3-2. Minnesota’s aggressive and coordinated middle attack proved to be too much for Purdue to overcome.
"I think we can dissect this (loss) a zillion different ways," Shondell said. "You can sum it up to not having Grace, focus, but still it ended up being a really good match. We were in a position to win, we just need to close the door."
The Boiler squad played with energy enough to match its Friday night loss to the Gophers. The team increased its block total by eight from Friday's match.
Purdue now travels to Michigan (0-0) for a 6 p.m., Saturday match up and again at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's set will not be broadcast while Sunday's will be on the Big Ten Network.