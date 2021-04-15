Purdue's volleyball team played in its first postseason game today since COVID-19 regulations cancelled the 2020 tournament and stopped the potential contenders from continuing their stream of appearances in the NCAA tournament.
The Boilermakers dominated High Point to win 3-0 Thursday afternoon.
The game was decided by scoring streaks from each side. When one side found a way to score, it would take an almost Herculean effort to shift the momentum back on the other side. The first set alone was highlighted by 10 different scoring streaks, including an 8-point Purdue run to overcome a 6-point deficit and seal a 1-0 set victory over High Point.
Purdue was able to hold off a majority of High Point's scoring streaks and prevent several comebacks with an improved defensive performance in the next two sets. The Panthers still found ways to keep the game interesting. Several close calls from multiple challenges kept the audience on their toes.
The All-Big Ten selections on Purdue's roster kept their statistical brilliance alive over the Panthers. Junior setter Hayley Bush dominated the assist column with 40 total assists, while two Purdue hitters fought their way to double-digit kills. Junior hitter Grace Cleveland led the game with 18 kills.
Purdue will play in the next round of the NCAA tournament against the No. 10 seeded Oregon Ducks, who had previously swept the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the previous round. The game will take place on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.