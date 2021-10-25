Purdue volleyball's second match against Rutgers has been moved from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, according to a tweet from the team.
The event will be streamed on BTN+ and take place in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 1 p.m.
The Boilermakers are currently 1-0 against the Scarlett Knights this season, sweeping them by an average set score of 12 points in Holloway Gymnasium. Rutgers has lost six games straight since their match against Purdue, losing a total of 18 sets while winning four.
The Boilers still have three matches leading up to their bout against Rutgers. Purdue fans can catch the volleyball team play against Northwestern this Wednesday in Holloway Gymnasium at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.