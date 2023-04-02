The nation’s No. 1 recruit and the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year dominated on the court in the volleyball team’s only Holloway appearance this spring.
The team faced Northwestern on Saturday and had starters with a variety of experience. This season’s top recruit, Chloe Chicoine, and last season’s top conference freshman, Eva Hudson, were two of the starting six, which was comprised of a pair of freshmen and one sophomore, junior, senior and fifth-year.
A kill from junior Raven Colvin ignited the Boilermakers’ 6-0 scoring run to start the first set, causing Northwestern to call an early timeout.
Sophomore Eva Hudson was active on both sides of the ball, getting Purdue a majority of its blocks and kills early.
The Wildcats’ defense kept them in the set to begin closing in on the Boilermaker lead, and Purdue struggled to finish the first set.
Purdue was stuck 1 point away from set point and allowed Northwestern to narrow the margin by 6 points before the Boilers closed it out 25-16.
The Wildcats kept it closer in the second set, staying within at least 6 points for the majority of the set.
Freshman Chloe Chicoine showcased why she is the No. 1 recruit of the 2023 class as she exhibited her vertical with her jump serve, and was one of Purdue’s more reliable servers during the second set.
The Boilermakers pulled away by the end of the set behind kills from Chicoine and Hudson, taking the second set with the same score as the first, 25-16.
Although 5-foot 10-inch Chicoine and 6-foot 1-inch Hudson vary in physiques, head coach Dave Shondell said the two players share similar mentalities. He said they are “two of the best athletes in the Big Ten” and that their competitiveness sets them apart.
“(Chicoine) raised the level of the culture of our program because she’s just an incredible worker and so committed to being great, and Eva is the same way,” Shondell said. “Eva doesn’t want to be second to anybody. Whatever other people are doing that is really good, she’s going to find a way to do better than that.
“The competitiveness of those two is going to be one of the things that drives this team.”
Northwestern got out to its first lead of the day early in the third set, as Purdue struggled to cover defensively.
The Boilermakers took back the lead with a solid recovery from its defensive players and after a Northwestern touch from a Hudson hit, making the score 11-10.
“Our ball control players, I thought, were really, really good,” Shondell said. “We never really gave up much of anything, which is a sign of a good team.”
Three upperclassmen, Maddie Schermerhorn, Ali Hornung and Emily Brown, comprised the role of these ball control players. Shondell said the few upperclassmen who are on the team have been leading by example.
“They’re five of the most amazing people you’ll ever meet,” he said. “They lead in a really positive and productive way.”
The six newcomers have also been providing the team with its own offensive and defensive production.
“They just have enthusiasm. They play hard,” he said. “They know what you have to be like to be successful at this level, so we don’t have to teach them that.”
Kenna Wollard, one of these freshmen, notched a kill to give Purdue a 10-point lead at 23-13.
Chicoine finished the third set emphatically with a kill of her own to give the Boilermakers the win after her hit ricocheted off of a Wildcats player who attempted to save the play.
The teams played a fourth set to incorporate more scrimmage time.
Redshirt freshman Lizzie Carr saw some rotations and gave the Boilermakers points early with blocks and a kill.
Purdue allowed a Northwestern comeback as the Wildcats’ serves continued to give the Boilermakers’ defense problems, as the score became tied at 19.
However, a block from Carr gave Purdue the win in the fourth set and the Boilermakers won the game 4-0.
Shondell said the team has a goal of “just continuing to get better” throughout the spring season.
“We’ve got a special group, and I think you can see that by watching them.”