Three days after a dominating 3-1 win over Northwestern, the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers took on Indiana Tuesday night in Bloomington. The quick turnaround was the first of a two-game rivalry series split between the two team venues.
Purdue (7-4) walked out of Wilkinson Hall with more than just confidence. The Boilermakers continued to add onto a now 16 match win streak over the Hoosiers (2-9), including eight straight in Bloomington.
The 3-0 victory over Indiana, however, wasn't won with the fast-paced hitting and wrecking ball type kills that fans have seen this season.
Raise your hand if you like beating Indiana in straight sets. 🖐️ @PurdueVB pic.twitter.com/iaJ7ucUP8u— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 23, 2021
The Boilermaker players used their chemistry to slow down the game in order to make plays. Passing the ball, diving for tough digs, and leaping up and over the net to secure blocks. This experience chipped away at a back-and-forth rivalry game, slowly but surely turning into another Boilermaker victory.
Bright sports for the Hoosiers were few and far between. Freshman blocker Savannah Kjolhede led the team with seven kills, and helped to inch the team along when facing Purdue scoring runs.
Fortunately for Purdue, the bad greatly outnumbered the good. The Hoosiers were error prone all night. Indiana halted its own opportunities by sending the ball into the net nine times.
The Boilermakers used the first set as a warm up, trading points with the Hoosiers before closing a 25-20 victory. They continued this momentum into the second set with a 4-0 scoring run Indiana couldn't recover from, leading to a 25-17 win.
Junior hitter Grace Cleveland took the reins for Purdue early in the second set. Her last second bombs kept the Hoosiers off balance and unsure of where the next would occur. She left the court with 12 kills and a .500 hitting percentage.
Purdue closed out the game with a 4-0 scoring run in the third set and secured the sweep over the Hoosiers. The Boilermakers out dug their opponent for the fourth straight game, 40-27.
With five days to prepare for the second match, the Boilermakers can breathe easy for the moment. But you can't count the Hoosiers out just yet.
Tonight was Indiana's seventh match against top 15 teams. The team won a set against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, and came within five points of doing the same to Purdue.
The Boilermakers will return to Holloway Gymnasium Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to complete the rivalry series against the Hoosiers while being broadcast on the BTN.
Notes:
• Purdue has won eight straight in Bloomington and 12 straight overall.
• Purdue is 71-34 against the Hoosiers, which includes 17 of the last 19 matchups.
• The Boilermakers registered a .256 hitting clip while holding Indiana to a .089 attack percentage on Monday night. Additionally, No. 11 Purdue held the Hoosiers to just 34.0 points, a season-low.