No. 8 Purdue volleyball will enter the 2021 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament as the No. 7 seed after finishing its season fifth in the Big Ten with a 14-6 record.
The Boilermakers have a first-round bye in the tournament because they are a top-16 seed. The team will play the winner of the first round matchup between the University of Central Florida (16-1) and High Point (16-0).
Head coach Dave Shondell said the team will take the time remaining before the tournament begins to prepare for either matchup. Purdue last played High Point in the opening round of the 2017 tournament, winning 3-1.
"They won the first set and we came back and won the next three," Shondell said. "But they put a little scare in us."
Purdue is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 10 seeds, and one of six in the top 15. The others include No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State. No other Big Ten teams made the 48-team pool.
Wisconsin (15-0) enters the tournament as the one-seed and as Big Ten champions. The Badgers defeated Purdue 3-0 in both of their matchups at the start of the season in January, the only instances the Boilermakers have been shut out this year.
Purdue last participated in the tournament in the winter of 2019, as the 2020 regular season was postponed because of COVID-19.
The team entered as the 16-seed and defeated Wright State, 3-0, in the first round and Marquette University, 3-1, in the second round. The Boilers lost to No. 1 Baylor University in the third round.
This year's tournament berth is the team's sixth straight and 10th since 2010. Shondell credited the team's consistent success to the quality of the players on the roster.
"(We have) great players," Shondell said. "Committed, loyal, team-first players."
Shondell said that he's proud of the team's success but wants to make a deep tournament run and that the team's mindset is focused on that.
"They (the players) did a great job of positioning themselves for a good seed," Shondell said. "They looked last night like a team that was ready for something different, so I think they've been thinking about this next step."
Despite losing 3-2 to Illinois (7-11) in their regular season finale, the Boilermakers enter the tournament on a hot streak as winners of 12 of their last 14 matches.
Purdue's match will begin at 3:30 p.m. on April 15 in Omaha, Nebraska.