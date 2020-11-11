Head coach Dave Shondell and the Purdue volleyball program announced two prospects signed their letters of intent this morning. Under Armour All-America honorees and Indiana natives Raven Colvin and Ali Hornung are set to join the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season.
Colvin, a middle blocker out of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Hornung, an outside hitter and defensive specialist hailing from New Albany, Indiana, are members of a 2021 signing class with an impressive high school resume.
"Very seldom does a Big Ten coach welcome two young women with the remarkable attributes as Raven Colvin and Ali Hornung," Shondell said in a press release. "Two of the highest ranked recruits in the country, Raven and Ali possess elite skills, tremendous athleticism and a unique combination of leadership and competitive fire. When our state produces players who can make our team better, it is crucial that our program leads them to Holloway Gym."
Hornung received 2020 Under Armour All-America first team accolades, the only Indiana native to do so, while Colvin was recognized as an honorable mention. Purdue is one of five Big Ten programs to sign more than one All-America selection.