Junior outside hitter Grace Cleveland was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association's National Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland is just the fourth Boilermaker in program history to earn the award, following a pair of weekend victories at then-No. 9 Ohio State.
Cleveland is the first Boilermaker to be nationally recognized since 2012 and joins the ranks of Purdue's Ariel Turner, Rachel Davis and Stephanie Lynch.
The Bloomington, Illinois native averaged 3.63 kills per set against the Buckeyes, recording 29 kills and just five errors on 85 attempts for a .282 hitting percentage.
In Friday's match she recorded 17 kills with four errors on 45 attempts for a .289 hitting clip, while her second offensive performance registered just one error in 12 kills and 40 attempts. In Saturday's match, the 6-foot-3 hitter sealed the victory with five kills and four block-assists in the fourth set alone.
Cleveland had a standout defensive performance to match, tying career-highs in each outing. She recorded a double-double on Friday, which included matching a career-high 11 digs, before turning around and tying a career-best nine block-assists the following day.
In addition to her 29 kills, Cleveland totaled 15 blocks and 37.5 points over the pair of 3-1 victories to help Purdue to its first series sweep of a top 10 program since 2013.
Cleveland enters the final week of the regular season ranked 17th in the nation in blocks per set at 1.44. She also received the Big Ten Player of the Week award Monday afternoon.
Purdue will tip off against Illinois Friday at 7 p.m. in Holloway Gymnasium. The match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.