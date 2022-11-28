Players, coaches and fans of Purdue volleyball gathered around TVs in the Spurgeon Center at Mackey Arena to learn the team’s NCAA Tournament fate Sunday night.
Purdue sat through 51 teams getting their names and postseason rankings announced before hearing its own. Two rows of volleyball players, sitting in anticipation, erupted with excitement upon learning they would be playing Tennessee as the No. 8 seed in Louisville.
Louisville can play in one of two places: its larger, approximately 23,000 capacity Yum! Center, or its smaller “crackerbox gym,” which head coach Dave Shondell said holds about 1,600 people.
“It’s not a very big facility, so tickets are gonna be tough, and (Louisville fans) are probably gonna take most of them, somehow they’ll manufacture that,” he said. “If we play in the Yum! Center, then we’ve got a better chance of getting a lot of our people there.”
Senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn said she thinks Purdue is “a whole new team” since the conference preseason. She said she can’t wait to see how the fans travel and credits them with being a huge part of the team’s success.
“It doesn’t go unnoticed, and we really appreciate it,” she said.
Athletic Director Mike Bobinski was there to support the team, standing towards the back with Shondell for most of the watch party. Bobinski said he thought the team played well against Penn State despite the loss and returning the favor against Maryland after the Terrapins “put it on us” at home was especially rewarding.
“I really liked the whole weekend. Everything about it just kind of demonstrated what our teams are about,” Bobinski said. “The persistence, the resilience and the mental toughness — that part to me is really, really impressive.”
The 1-1 week:
Purdue closed out its regular season over Thanksgiving break, splitting the last two conference games with a win over Maryland on Wednesday and a loss to No. 11 Penn State on Saturday.
The Boilermakers (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) suffered a season sweep to the Nittany Lions (24-7, 13-7 Big Ten) despite a balanced offense and effective blocking at the net. Purdue had five players with seven or more kills, but hit with a .109 efficiency as a team.
Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led Purdue in kills with 17, attacking at a .150 clip with a 13-dig double-double. Senior outside hitters Madeline Koch and Maddy Chinn contributed 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Balensiefer was the sole setter for the Boilermakers during the trip, stepping up for junior Meg Renner who was injured in the first set of the Nebraska match. Balensiefer contributed a second team double-double against Penn State with 41 assists and 11 digs.
Balensiefer had 41 assists in both matches over the holiday break and recorded consecutive double-doubles, starting with Maryland on Wednesday.
Purdue fought back to win three-straight sets against the Terrapins (15-16, 6-13 Big Ten) , finding its feet after dropping the first. The Boilermakers trailed by as many as 6 in the fourth set, but rallied back to avoid the season sweep to the Terps after getting swept by them at home earlier in the season.
Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin broke the program’s all-time total block record with 16, keeping the Boilermakers alive with her defense at the net to ruin the Terrapins’ senior night. The sophomore middle blocker also contributed eight kills and four service aces in her career-night match.
Hudson had 17 kills and consecutive double-doubles, bringing her season total up to seven. Hudson, Schermerhorn and Ava Torrance combined for seven service aces, bringing the team’s total to 11 when combined with Colvin’s.
The team plays its first match of the NCAA tournament this Friday at 4 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky, against Tennessee.