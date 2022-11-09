Setter Taylor Anderson intends on joining the Boilermakers next season, making Purdue the home of this years No. 1 ranked setter by PrepDig.
Anderson is fresh off her high school team's fourth championship title win, according to a post from Purdue Athletics, the most recent being a 3-0 win that earned Cornerstone Christian School the 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest national title in October.
The setter tops the team's average height by one inch, standing at 6-foot-1-inch. The San Antonio native posted 794 assists and 267 digs her senior year, the press release reads.
Anderson is the first setter announced to have signed a letter of intent to the team so far, doing so on Wednesday. She will be the Boilers' third setter on roster, filling the spot graduate student setter Grace Balensiefer will leave after using her last year of eligibility.
Anderson will be the second athlete hailing from the Lone Star state on head coach Dave Shondell's 2023-24 team. Freshman outside hitter Brielle Warren joined the team last year from College Station.