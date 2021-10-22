The No. 7 Purdue women’s volleyball team will seek to build on its Big Ten conference wins with a tough matchup against No. 9 Nebraska this Saturday night at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.
While the Boilermakers (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten) are 4-10 against Nebraska (14-3, 8-0 Big Ten) since the Cornhuskers joined the conference in 2011, the confidence from a narrow five-set victory in 2019 at Holloway Gymnasium can help boost the performance of a team with their fair share of statement wins.
Both programs are historically and presently top contenders in the Big Ten, making this matchup that much more intriguing for two teams in search of an increase in their rankings and positions in the Big Ten.
Purdue head coach Dave Shondell emphasized the strength of a tough opponent in the Cornhuskers, especially on the road this weekend.
“We have to prepare for a really talented team,” Shondell said in a Monday press conference. “To be in the hunt for a Big Ten championship, you can’t lose a lot of matches. Period.”
The team will need to contain Nebraska’s plethora of stars who seem to be getting better as the season progresses. Huskers outside hitter Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after her performance over the weekend. She racked up a team-high total of 35 kills in Nebraska’s double sweep over Indiana and Illinois.
Fifth-year outside hitter Caitlyn Newton reflected on the tough five-set matches Purdue has endured throughout the season, especially with Big Ten opponents, during a Monday interview. She talked about the experienced players on the team and how they helped to adjust the younger players to handling those longer matches.
“It’s definitely helped being a fifth year now and experiencing a lot of stressful matches,” Newton said. “I think it can help other people like some of the younger girls that came in.
“The Big Ten is so good this year, and you could really go to five sets with anybody.”
This match will be the fourth Top 10 match for Purdue in its Big Ten season and will be a tough road test for a likely sold out crowd. But the goal and mentality for the team remains the same, Newton said.
“Just focus on every point one at a time.”
Purdue’s matchup at Nebraska begins at 9 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln. The match will air on the Big Ten Network.