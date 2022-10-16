Volleyball played two conference games over the weekend, scraping by with one win in the midst of an attacking slump.
The Boilermakers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) played two games in three days, kicking things off with a five-set road win against Indiana. The Boilers returned home for a Sunday afternoon game and got swept by Maryland.
Purdue’s offensive struggles emerged early against the Hoosiers (10-10, 3-5 Big Ten), just as they did against the Terrapins (12-8, 3-5 Big Ten) on Sunday.
Head coach Dave Shondell said on Friday the team’s offensive execution was poor in the first half of the match. Sunday’s outing was much of the same story; Purdue needed to find a way to score points, but couldn’t.
In both matches, the Boilers’ middle blockers provided most of the attacking support, with sophomore Raven Colvin picking up eight kills on Friday and fifth-year Hannah Clayton tallying the same total Sunday.
“We just need to execute on all facets of the game when it comes to attacking,” Clayton said. “Our backcourt did a good job of serve-receive and defense. I think a lot of times, when it came to attacking, we started out good at the beginning, and then at the end, it kind of fell apart.”
Outside hitter Eva Hudson has led the Boilermakers in kills every match this season, including those this weekend, but has struggled to find the same level of success in recent games.
One of the factors behind the struggles is the blocking prowess of Purdue’s most recent opponents, Wisconsin and Maryland, which claim No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in Big Ten blocks and are the only two teams to average more than three per set.
Shondell said getting blocked is a frustrating feeling as a hitter. During the Indiana match, he took Hudson out for a rare breather. When she came back, her shots were finding the floor a little more, and Indiana started to cool off.
Hudson wasn’t the only Boiler hitter facing attacking difficulties recently.
Senior outside hitter Emma Ellis had a great start to the weekend against the Hoosiers, recording 14 kills on a .367 clip.
“Ellis kept us in the match early, without her we were in trouble,” Shondell said.
Ellis’ attack was not effective Sunday, however, as she recorded zero kills on seven attacks and picked up three errors.
“(Senior Madeline) Koch actually did a few things well early on,” Shondell said, “and then she said she had a tough time after that, I don’t know why.”
Koch ended the night with six kills and seven errors and seemed to carry the slump into the Maryland match, posting three kills and three errors.
Senior Maddy Chinn had a good match at Indiana, posting two kills, but only saw rotations in three sets. Arguably the best outside hitter for the Boilers on Sunday, Chinn had six kills, the highest hitting percentage and the least errors of the bunch.
“I thought Chinn came in and early on did a good job,” Shondell said. “She had four kills in that second set, and it’s hard coming off the bench when things aren’t going well.”
Shondell said recently the issue with the offense is its lack of scoring. There have been times when all Purdue needed was a kill to end a volley, but couldn’t get one from any of its players. He said at times in the Maryland match, it was Clayton stepping up, before the Terrapins started to key in on her and Colvin’s attack.
“I think practice the next few days is gonna be huge for just kind of getting our minds right and realizing that what happened tonight was completely in our control,” Clayton said. “We just needed to regain control before Nebraska.”
Clayton said setting the tone at the start of the match will be key against its two opponents this week: Nebraska and Minnesota.