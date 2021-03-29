The Purdue volleyball team is No. 8 in the nation.
The Boilers (13-5) are one of five Big Ten teams in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's top 25 poll, released Monday afternoon.
The others are No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 10 Ohio State.
Purdue is coming off a road sweep of the then-No. 9 Buckeyes, which propelled the team up two spots from last week's poll.
The Big Ten released its Player of the Week awards for the sport shortly after the poll.
Purdue swept the awards, winning Player of the Week for junior outside blocker Grace Cleveland, Defensive Player of the Week for libero Jena Otec, Co-Setter of the Week for junior setter Hayley Bush and Freshman of the Week for middle blocker Taylor Trammell.
The quartet were instrumental in Purdue's wins over Ohio State. Cleveland posted a team-high 27 kills, 18 digs and 15 block assists and Otec logged 29 digs in a single four-set match, tying the fifth-best mark in program history. Bush recorded double-doubles in both matches and tallied 99 assists over eight sets, and Trammell led the net defense with 16 blocks and a team-best .405 hitting percentage.
It's the third-career award for Cleveland and Bush, Trammell's second freshman award and Otec's first defensive award. Ohio State is the only other team to sweep the weekly awards this season.
Purdue returns to Holloway Gymnasium this Friday and Saturday to face Illinois in the season-closing series. The games will begin at 5 p.m. both nights and stream on BTN+.