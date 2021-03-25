For the third time this season, the No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers are facing a top 10 opponent on the road.
Purdue travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes in a two-match series.
The Buckeyes (15-1) have been a surprise contender in the Big Ten this year. With teams like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue pitted against one another for control of the conference, the Buckeyes seemed an unlikely Cinderella story.
But “Cinderella” is not the word to describe the season Ohio State has put together thus far.
The Buckeyes’ dominance led them to an undefeated 11-0 start to the season, which included a win over then-No. 8 Penn State and a second, separate win against a then-No. 10 Nittany Lions team two weeks later. Their first loss of the year came in a split series against then-No. 4 Nebraska on March 12.
“I think it was a mild surprise,” Purdue head coach Dave Shondell said about the Buckeyes’ success. “They recruited two of the top five players in the country last year, but the jump that they have made in just a year is a credit to their entire program.”
Three top 10 opponents have fallen into the pit trap that is the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes are undefeated when playing at home, and not because of luck or good fortune.
Five different players on the Ohio State roster have recorded more than 100 kills this season.
“I think they are one of the best teams in the nation,” Shondell said. “I don’t know how they haven’t managed to climb higher than No. 9 in the rankings.”
With freshman outside hitter Emily Londot leading the Buckeyes in kills and tied for second in blocks, the Buckeyes have been dominant. Ohio State hits a .264 season percentage, which ranks just above Purdue (11-5), and has outscored opponents by almost 200 points total.
The Boilermakers will need to play at peak performance to upset the Buckeyes this weekend. While Ohio State has more wins than Purdue, the Boilers are battle-tested after playing four top 25 teams this season.
“We’ve just gotten stronger as the matches go on,” Shondell said. “When our team goes to these different venues, we try to find the positives.
“Instead of going to a facility that you haven’t appreciated in the past, change that mentality. Then every match becomes a special match and it has the comfort of feeling like home.”
Over the course of the season, Purdue has turned itself into a well-oiled machine that can create momentum with its powerful blocking defense at the net. And with that momentum in tow, the team has the ability to go on long scoring runs thanks to the dynamic scorers at its disposal.
“We’re more balanced this year,” Shondell said. “All of our players have surpassed expectations this season — especially our blocking tandem.”
The Boilers’ experienced roster will give them a competitive edge in terms of rotation, but the pressure is beginning to pile on as the team draws closer to the NCAA tournament.
The matches against Ohio State will be the final road games and final ranked matchups of the regular season. If the Boilers want to solidify a favorable draw in the tournament selection, now is the time to do so.
“I think (this weekend) will mean a lot and our players need to understand that,” Shondell said. “Does extra pressure make you play poorly? No. Pressure can make you better if you are a great competitor.”