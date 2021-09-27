9/17/21 Volleyball, Jael Johnson
The Purdue volleyball program added to its accolades Monday afternoon with another Big Ten Player of the Week award.

Senior middle blocker Jael Johnson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the conference after a career-best performance in block assists and digs against then-No. 3 Ohio State. Johnson recorded seven block assists, six digs and eight kills against the Buckeyes, and averaged 1.63 blocks, 1.38 kills and .75 digs per set during the two games Purdue played this weekend, a statement released by the conference said.

It's the first defensive award of Johnson's career, her second after an overall Player of the Week accolade in February and Purdue's second award of the season after senior setter Hayley Bush was named Setter of the Week in the Sept. 6 awards per the Big Ten's website.

The Boilermakers return to the court Friday at 7 p.m. against Illinois. The match will stream on BTN+.

